    The Contracting Experience - Episode 13: Air Force Pitch Day and Beyond - Dr. Will Roper

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2019

    Audio by Matthew Clouse 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Speed Chess. In this episode, Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, challenges the workforce to make good decisions faster. He highlights how contracting professionals are shifting the pace in which we buy capabilities through events like Air Force Pitch Day, use of Section 804 authorities, and agile software development. Dr. Roper emphasizes the importance of bolstering commercial start-ups and shines a light on the creativity and innovation being done in Air Force Sustainment. Enjoy this episode and heed Dr. Roper's call for acquisition professionals to help him solve some of the biggest problems facing the Air Force's competitive edge.

    For more information on Air Force Pitch Day:
    https://www.afsbirsttr.af.mil/AF-Pitch-Day/

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

    contracting
    acquisition
    AFMC
    The Contracting Experience

