    AFN Iwakuni "Serving America's Best" Radio Spot

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    04.26.2019

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez 

    AFN Iwakuni

    30 second full production radio spot depicting multiple voices about AFN Iwakuni's radio services.

