Date Taken: 04.24.2019 Date Posted: 05.01.2019 21:15 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57446 Filename: 1905/DOD_106694273.mp3 Length: 00:08:35 Genre Blues Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Hometown: PARADISE, TX, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 20190424 Morning Powerhouse with Lance Cpl. Cheyeanne Alvarez, by LCpl Cheyeanne Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.