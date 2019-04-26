III MEF created Not One Drop radio spot to be played on AFN Okinawa.
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.25.2019 22:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57349
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106678222.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP COURTNEY, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Not One Drop Radio Piece, by Cpl Matthew Navarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT