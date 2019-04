Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



U.S. MARINES AND BRITISH ROYAL MARINES COMPETED IN A BASKETBALL GAME DURING THE ROYAL MARINES SPORTS ASSOCIATION TOUR AT BARBER PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES CENTER, MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA., APRIL 20. THE MARINE CORPS IS HOSTING THIS SPORTS COMPETITION WITH ROYAL MARINE SPORTS ASSOCIATION TO INSTILL CAMARADERIE AND COMPETITION BETWEEN U.S. MARINES AND BRITISH ROYAL MARINES. KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR COVERAGE OF THE COMPETITION ON THE MCB QUANTICO FACEBOOK PAGE.



THE JOHN C. STENNIS CARRIER STRIKE GROUP AND ABRAHAM LINCOLN CARRIER STRIKE GROUP ARE CONDUCTING DUAL CARRIER OPERATIONS, PROVIDING OPPORTUNITY FOR THE TWO STRIKE GROUPS TO WORK TOGETHER ALONGSIDE KEY ALLIES AND PARTNERS IN THE U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS. JOHN C. STENNIS IS UNDERWAY IN THE MEDITERRANEAN SEA AS PART OF THE JOHN C. STENNIS CARRIER STRIKE GROUP DEPLOYMENT IN SUPPORT OF MARITIME SECURITY COOPERATION EFFORTS IN THE U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY.



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.