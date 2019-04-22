(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A missed appointment by you is a missed appointment by two

    GERMANY

    04.22.2019

    Audio by Alain M. Polynice 

    Regional Health Command Europe

    An appointment missed by you is an appointment missed by two. Being a "No Show" may prevent other soldiers and family members from being able to use your appointment slot to receive needed care.

    No Shows negatively affect continuity of care. If a patient fails to show up for their appointment on time, they may experience continued or undiagnosed health problems.

    No Shows affect soldier readiness. Attending medical appointments allows providers to maintain continuity of care; treat soldiers properly; and keep them ready for the fight. Making appointments on time is another way to support fellow soldiers.

    Showing up for scheduled appointments saves time and resources. Cancel properly, and in a timely manner, if you are unable to attend, and allow physicians to schedule other patients during the time slot you were unable to meet. Primary care managers are able to make the best use of their time and skills when patients show up for their appointments on time.

