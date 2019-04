Marine Minute

ON APRIL 18TH, MARINES WITH MARINE ROTATIONAL FORCE-DARWIN ARRIVED AT ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE FOR THE EIGHTH ITERATION OF MRF-D. MRF-D IS A TANGIBLE DEMONSTRATION OF THE SUSTAINED COMMITMENT TO THE AUSTRALIA-U.S. ALLIANCE AND THEIR COMBINED PRESENCE IN THE INDO-PACIFIC. COMMANDING OFFICER OF MRF-D, COLONEL GILES R. BOYCE, HAD THIS TO SAY.



"IT'S A CHANCE TO PROVIDE A UNIQUE CAPABILITY IN NORTHERN AUSTRALIA. VERY FEW GET THE OPPORTUNITY TO COME DOWN AND TRAIN WITH SUCH A CLOSE ALLY AND OVER 6 MONTHS THEY'RE REALLY GOING TO DEVELOP SOME GREAT RELATIONSHIPS. WE'RE JUST EXCITED TO GET EVERYBODY OUT HERE ON THE GROUND."



ON THIS DAY IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY: APRIL 19TH,1778, IN THE MIDST OF THE REVOLUTIONARY WAR, MARINES PARTICIPATED IN USS RANGER'S CAPTURING AND SINKING OF A BRITISH SCHOONER OFF THE COAST OF IRELAND.



