APRIL 15TH 2019, EXERCISE PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF. PACIFIC PARTNERSHIP, NOW IN ITS 14TH ITERATION, IS THE LARGEST ANNUAL MULTINATIONAL HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RELIEF PREPAREDNESS MISSION CONDUCTED IN THE INDO-PACIFIC REGION. EACH YEAR, THE MISSION TEAM WORKS COLLECTIVELY WITH HOST AND PARTNER NATIONS TO ENHANCE REGIONAL INTEROPERABILITY AND DISASTER RESPONSE CAPABILITIES, INCREASE STABILITY AND SECURITY IN THE REGION, AND FOSTER NEW AND ENDURING FRIENDSHIPS IN THE INDO-PACIFIC.



ON THIS DAY IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY, APRIL 16TH, 1898: THE SECRETARY OF THE NAVY ORDERED MAJOR GENERAL CHARLES HEYWOOD, 9TH COMMAND AND OF THE MARINE CORPS, TO ORGANIZE A BATTALION FOR DUTY IN CUBA. IN JUNE OF THAT YEAR, MARINES TOOK PART IN THE BATTLE AT GUANTANAMO BAY AND BECAME THE THE FIRST AMERICANS TO RAISE THE AMERICAN FLAG OVER CUBA.



