(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News - F-35 Lightning deploys to Middle East

    Air Force Radio News - F-35 Lightning deploys to Middle East

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Greg Cerny 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    The U.S. Air Force’s fifth generation multi-role aircraft arrived for its first deployment to the Middle East on April 15. The F-35A Lightning IIs are from active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2019
    Date Posted: 04.16.2019 13:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57224
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106646735.mp3
    Length: 00:01:01
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News - F-35 Lightning deploys to Middle East, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Force
    Air
    AOR
    f35
    airpower
    middle east
    fifth
    generation
    lethality
    5th gen

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT