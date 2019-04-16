The U.S. Air Force’s fifth generation multi-role aircraft arrived for its first deployment to the Middle East on April 15. The F-35A Lightning IIs are from active duty 388th and reserve 419th Fighter Wings at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2019 13:43
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57224
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106646735.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|19
This work, Air Force Radio News - F-35 Lightning deploys to Middle East, by SSgt Greg Cerny, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT