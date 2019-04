Marine Minute

MARINES WITH THE 22ND MARINE EXPEDITIONARY UNIT PARTICIPATED IN EMBASSY REINFORCEMENT TRAINING DURING AN EXERCISE AT CAMP BEUHRING, KUWAIT ON APRIL 12. THE TRAINING SHARPENED MARINES’ SKILLS AND PREPARED THE 22ND MEU TO DEPLOY AT A MOMENT’S NOTICE. MARINES AND SAILORS WITH THE 22ND MEU AND KEARSARGE AMPHIBIOUS READY GROUP ARE CURRENTLY DEPLOYED TO THE U.S. 5TH FLEET AREA OF OPERATIONS IN SUPPORT OF NAVAL OPERATIONS TO ENSURE MARITIME STABILITY AND SECURITY IN THE CENTRAL REGION.



ON THIS DAY IN MARINE CORPS HISTORY, APRIL 15, 1962: MARINE CORPS OPERATIONAL INVOLVEMENT IN THE VIETNAM WAR BEGAN ON PALM SUNDAY WHEN MARINE MEDIUM TILTROTOR SQUADRON 362 A.K.A. THE UGLY ANGLES ARRIVED AT SOC TRANG IN THE DELTA SOUTH OF SAIGON. THE FIRST OPERATIONAL EMPLOYMENT INVOLVED LIFTING VIETNAMESE TROOPS INTO BATTLE.



