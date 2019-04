Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.



MARINES ALONG WITH UNITS FROM ALL BRANCHES OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES HAVE CONCLUDED THE 35TH ITERATION OF EXERCISE BALIKATAN. THE EXERCISE OFFICIALLY CAME TO A CLOSE ON APRIL 12TH WITH A CEREMONY AT THE AFP COMMISSIONED OFFICERS’ CLUBHOUSE.



BALIKATAN, RAN FROM APRIL 1st TO APRIL 12th AND WAS COMPRISED OF 28 MAJOR COMBINED OR JOINT INTEROPERABILITY EVENTS THAT TESTED AND ENHANCED THE SERVICES’ SKILLS AND ABILITIES IN AREAS SUCH AS COUNTERTERRORISM, LIVE-FIRE AND AMPHIBIOUS,URBAN AND AVIATION OPERATIONS.



LT. GEN. GILBERT I. GAPAY, COMMANDER OF SOUTHERN LUZON COMMAND AND THE PHILIPPINE EXERCISE CO-DIRECTOR SAID "THE PHILIPPINES’ AND U.S.’ ARMED FORCES GREATLY BENEFITED FROM THE DIFFERENT TRAININGS, EXCHANGE OF KNOWLEDGE AND COOPERATIVE ACTIVITIES."



BALIKATAN, MEANS “SHOULDER-TO-SHOULDER” IN TAGALOG, AND EMBODIES THE ALLIANCE AND FRIENDSHIP BETWEEN THE TWO COUNTRIES.



