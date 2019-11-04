ScreenPlay ep. 12: Game of Thrones Discussion - Tyrion Lannister

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Thursday, March 11, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discussing the premier the series finale of "Game of Thrones" on AFN television through retrospection on Tyrion Lannister's character arc within the series.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.