ScreenPlay ep. 11: Shazam

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Tuesday, April 9, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Erick Ritterby discussing the recent theatrical release of "Shazam!" and its availability at on-post theaters..



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.