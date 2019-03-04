ScreenPlay ep. 10: Casablanca

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Wednesday, April 3, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Taylor Gillespie discussing the classic movie "Casablanca," and promoted its regular airing on AFN television.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.