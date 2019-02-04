(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 9: The Greatest Showman

    ScreenPlay ep. 9: The Greatest Showman

    GERMANY

    04.02.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos, Sgt. Justin McClarran and Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Tuesday, April 2, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Justin McClarran discussing the music of the movie "The Greatest Showman" and how it's putting big hits onto AFN radio.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ScreenPlay ep. 9: The Greatest Showman, by SSG Stephen Dornbos, SGT Justin McClarran and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

