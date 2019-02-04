This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Tuesday, April 2, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Justin McClarran discussing the music of the movie "The Greatest Showman" and how it's putting big hits onto AFN radio.
ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2019 09:23
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57170
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106628525.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ScreenPlay ep. 9: The Greatest Showman, by SSG Stephen Dornbos, SGT Justin McClarran and MSG Erick Ritterby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT