ScreenPlay ep. 9: The Greatest Showman

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Tuesday, April 2, 2019, has Stephen Dornbos and Justin McClarran discussing the music of the movie "The Greatest Showman" and how it's putting big hits onto AFN radio.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.