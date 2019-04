Marine Minute

I'M CORPORAL BEN WHITTEN WITH YOUR MARINE MINUTE.





MARINES ARE TAUGHT FROM DAY ONE TO LOOK OUT FOR THE MARINE TO THE LEFT AND RIGHT OF THEM.





MACHINE GUN TEAM LANCE CORPORAL JAMES STOGNER AND CORPORAL ELI FOBBS, ALONG WITH THEIR COMPANY IN VIETNAM, WERE PUSHING ACROSS A TREE LINE AND HEDGEROW TOWARDS A VILLAGE SUSPECTED OF HIDING NVA TROOPS, WHEN THEY WERE AMBUSHED. IN THE ENSUING BATTLE, LANCE CORPORAL STOGNER WAS INJURED AND CORPORAL FOBBS WAS CAPTURED AND DRAGGED INTO THE TREELINE. STOGNER FOUGHT HIS WAY THROUGH ENEMY LINES TO RESCUE HIS FELLOW MARINE, KILLING 7 NVA TROOPS WITH HIS KA-BAR KNIFE IN THE PROCESS. HE CARRIED FOBBS BACK TO FRIENDLY LINES THROUGH A BARRAGE OF ENEMY GRENADES AND GUNFIRE.



LANCE CORPORAL STOGNER WAS AWARDED THE NAVY CROSS FOR HIS ACTIONS APRIL 5TH IN POLSON, MONTANA.



WHEN ASKED ABOUT CAMARADERIE OF THE MARINES, STOGNER HAD THIS TO SAY:



"YOU'RE TAUGHT FROM DAY ONE IN THE MARINE CORPS IT'S NOT I, IT'S NOT ME, IT'S US"



THAT'S IT FOR YOUR MARINE MINUTE, FOR MORE NEWS AROUND THE CORPS GO TO MARINES.MIL.