This is your DoD News Weekly Recap for April 5, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2019
|Date Posted:
|04.05.2019 16:14
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|57119
|Filename:
|1904/DOD_106611125.mp3
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Year
|2019
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, DoD News Daily - Weekly Recap - April 5, 2019, by SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT