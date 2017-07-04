(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Khaki Bill (110th Infantry Song)

    PA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2017

    Courtesy Audio

    28th Infantry Division

    110th Infantry Regiment song performed by the 28th Infantry Division Band

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2017
    Artist 28th Infantry Division Band
    Year 2017
    Location: PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

    28th Infantry Division
    110th Infantry Regiment

