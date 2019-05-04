(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    04.05.2019

    Audio by Sgt. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Sergeant Bryce Hodges with your Marine Minute.

    Marines with 1st Marine Logistics Group took part in the 2019 Commanding Generals Cup, Warrior High Intensity Tactical Training challenge at Camp Pendleton California, April 3rd. The CG's cup took place on the sands of Del Mar Beach and consisted of a variety of HITT exercises including medicine ball throws, sprints, push ups, clearing obstacles and bear crawls. The overall goal of the event is to help increase the camaraderie of the Marines participating and allow for some friendly rivalry and competition.

    Meanwhile over in Japan,
    Leaders from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, along side officials from Iwakuni city took part in a signing ceremony at the city's Kizuna Stadium, April 4th. The ceremony came about as a result of the USA Softball Women's National Team's selecting the sports complex as a training location while they prepare for the 2020 Olympic Games. However despite the stadium hosting the national team, it is still open to Japanese and MCAS Iwakuni residents.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    Date Taken: 04.05.2019
    Date Posted: 04.05.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:00
