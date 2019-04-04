(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    04.04.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Michael Parks 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Cpl. Michael Parks with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps kicked off the Commandant's new innovation challenge for Marines across the force, April 1st, 2019. Led by Marine Corps Training and Education Command and hosted by the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab Futures Directorate, the challenge will take place from April to June and the challenge calls for ideas on how the service can use existing technologies to increase awareness of physical fitness, improve fitness conditioning, and injury prevention programs across the Marine Corps total force. The submissions will be judged by a panel from the Force Fitness Division and Marines can submit their ideas at Marines.mil/innovate.

    On this day in Marine Corps history in 1854,
    Marines and Sailors fought alongside the British during the battle of Muddy Flat in Shanghai. It is believed that this was the first time the British and the Americans fought as allies in a land battle.

    that's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

