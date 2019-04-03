(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 03 April 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.03.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's story: In testimony before the U.S. House Armed Services Committee this week, SECAF Heather Wilson talked about the need for additional funds to clean up and repair two bases after natural disasters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2019
    Date Posted: 04.03.2019 16:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57076
    Filename: 1904/DOD_106603648.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2018
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 03 April 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    SECAF
    Tyndall AFB
    Budget
    Offutt AFB
    AFRN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT