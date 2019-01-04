African Lion 2019 - MTX Radio Package w/ USAF Capt Stephen Stutzriem

Title: African Lion 2019 - MTX radio package with USAF Capt Stephen Stutzriem from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency.

Producer: MC2 Eric Coffer; eric.j.coffer.mil@mail.mil; DSN: 3145457902

Unit: DMA EUR/AF

Location: Agadir, Morocco

RT: 0:45

Lead: During Exercise African Lion 2019, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear incident drill was conducted during the Maritime exercise. African Lion 2019 is a Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff-sponsored, U.S. African

Command-scheduled, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and African-led,

joint and combined exercise conducted in the Kingdom of Morocco with a

spoke in Tunisia.