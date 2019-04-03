(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Pulse: 03 April 2019

    JAPAN

    04.03.2019

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    In this Pacific Pulse, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responds to Guam emergency calls, exercise Balikatan 2019 officially kicks off with an opening ceremony, and U.S. military units take part in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition.

    AUDIO INFO

    TAGS

    AFN
    HSC-25
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25
    Balikatan
    Pacific Pulse
    LIMA Exhibition
    Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace

