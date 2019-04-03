Pacific Pulse: 03 April 2019

In this Pacific Pulse, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 responds to Guam emergency calls, exercise Balikatan 2019 officially kicks off with an opening ceremony, and U.S. military units take part in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) Exhibition.
Date Taken:
|04.03.2019
