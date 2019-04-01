Air Force Radio News 01 April 2019 A

Today's stories: Space experts and leaders came together during the Air Force Space Command Space Futures Workshop at the Air Force Academy to collaborate and predict what space will look like in the next 20-40 years. Also, "Developing March-21 Airmen" is a professional development podcast designed to help communicate and inform Total Force Airmen across the globe on relevant, timely topics related to the recruiting, training, education, and development fields.