    Air Force Radio News 01 April 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 01 April 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    04.01.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Space experts and leaders came together during the Air Force Space Command Space Futures Workshop at the Air Force Academy to collaborate and predict what space will look like in the next 20-40 years. Also, "Developing March-21 Airmen" is a professional development podcast designed to help communicate and inform Total Force Airmen across the globe on relevant, timely topics related to the recruiting, training, education, and development fields.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2019
    Date Posted: 04.01.2019 13:22
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 01 April 2019 A, by A1C Miguel Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

