(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 29 March 2019 A

    Air Force Radio News 29 March 2019 A

    UNITED STATES

    03.29.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: Air Force Global Strike Command ordered a safety stand-down of the B-1B Lancer aircraft fleet. Also, Air Force senior leaders visited Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, to assess flood damage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2019
    Date Posted: 03.29.2019 12:27
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 57022
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106586026.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 19

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 29 March 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Damage
    Floods
    B-1B Lancer
    Offutt AFB
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Safety Check
    AFRN
    Bomber Aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT