Date Taken: 03.29.2019 Date Posted: 03.29.2019 12:27 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 57022 Filename: 1903/DOD_106586026.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2019 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 19

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News 29 March 2019 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.