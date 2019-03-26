(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tinker Talks - 552 Air Control Wing commander talks mission, major accomplishments, and partnership

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2019

    Audio by Mark Hybers 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    We sit down with the commander of the 552 Air Control Wing for a discussion about the important strategic mission and major accomplishments last year. There is also discussion of our long-standing partnership with the Royal Canadian Air Force. Also as his time winds down...what's next for the colonel?

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2019
    Date Posted: 03.27.2019 13:56
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:18:17
    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Air Force
    Air Force Sustainment Center
    552 Air Control Wing

