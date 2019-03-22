(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Raven Conversations: MOS Spotlight - Information Operations with MAJ Scott Dearie

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    In this episode Jason Kriess and Sara Morris sit down with Major Scott Dearie from the 156th Information Operations Battalion. We explore what Information Operations is and how its used in a deployed environment.

    Information Operations Officers synchronize, coordinate and deconflict the information systems. They also plan and integrate offensive and defensive information operations to gain and maintain information superiority in support of the Commander's overall concept of the operation.

    You'll also notice that Sara has joined in the introduction to make an announcement.

    If you have any organizations or people you think should be on the podcast, or a story you think is important to highlight please contact us: sara.m.morris7.civ@mail.mil

    If you are interested in Information Operations contact your local recruiter.

