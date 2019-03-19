(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    At Altitude - Dr. Will Roper

    At Altitude - Dr. Will Roper

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2019

    Audio by Joseph Eddins  

    Airman Magazine   

    Airman's interview with Dr. Will Roper, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics. Dr. Roper discusses how reforming the acquisition process is foundational to building the Air Force we need to maintain dominance today and tomorrow.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2019
    Date Posted: 03.19.2019 17:05
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 56842
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106552204.mp3
    Length: 00:47:16
    Artist Airman Podcasts
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, At Altitude - Dr. Will Roper, by Joseph Eddins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Acquisition
    Airman Magazine
    Air Force
    Airman
    Software
    Agile
    Prototyping
    DevOps
    Pitch Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT