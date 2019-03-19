Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.





As the Marine Corps fighting force in the Indo-Pacific region, it's important that the Marines with 3rd Marine Division train in all aspects of combat to maintain their lethality. Marines with the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, 3rd MarDiv, did just that when they conducted fast rope training out of a helicopter, Mar. 15th, on Camp Hansen at Okinawa, Japan. This type of training is important to the Recon Marines because knowing how to safely and quickly evacuate an aircraft in an efficient manner during a mission means life or death for members.



Also in the Corps,

The Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Sergeant Major Ronald Green kicked off the Own it! campaign for all Marines to take control of their history as Marines. The 9 week campaign gives Marines the opportunity to talk about stepping up and doing something when they see something wrong going on. This is a movement for all Marines to take part in. Remember Marines if you see something, do something!



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.