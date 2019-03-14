Date Taken: 03.14.2019 Date Posted: 03.14.2019 16:59 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56793 Filename: 1903/DOD_106537617.mp3 Length: 00:03:00 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 9

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - March 14, 2019, by SSgt Jennifer Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.