The Marine Corps is continuously upgrading technology to improve the overall lethality of the force and the individual warfighter. Recently, the Marine Corps Systems Command released plans to further benefit the Marine Air-Ground Task Force's capabilities when engaging with the enemy. The new technology is man-packable and a vehicle-mounted system that is designed to counter improvised explosive device's from their vehicles using the electromagnetic spectrum to identify enemy activity. This new equipment will benefit the Marine's safety and situational awareness when dealing with adversaries while on deployment. The Corps plans to test the vehicle-mounted systems before distribution to ensure it's accuracy for each vehicle. The vehicle-mounted systems are slated for testing and enhancements around the first quarter of 2020 to prepare Marines and the gear for digital testing. This technology will enhance the way Marines act and think on the battlefield.



