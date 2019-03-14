(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    03.14.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Savannah Mosby 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    The Marine Corps is continuously upgrading technology to improve the overall lethality of the force and the individual warfighter. Recently, the Marine Corps Systems Command released plans to further benefit the Marine Air-Ground Task Force's capabilities when engaging with the enemy. The new technology is man-packable and a vehicle-mounted system that is designed to counter improvised explosive device's from their vehicles using the electromagnetic spectrum to identify enemy activity. This new equipment will benefit the Marine's safety and situational awareness when dealing with adversaries while on deployment. The Corps plans to test the vehicle-mounted systems before distribution to ensure it's accuracy for each vehicle. The vehicle-mounted systems are slated for testing and enhancements around the first quarter of 2020 to prepare Marines and the gear for digital testing. This technology will enhance the way Marines act and think on the battlefield.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2019
    Date Posted: 03.14.2019 15:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56791
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106537363.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2019
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Savannah Mosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Technology
    Marine Corps Systems Command
    DMAMAMM
    DMAMPROD

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT