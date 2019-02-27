Extended audio interviews with Army researchers discussing advances in 3-D printing steel alloys.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.14.2019 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56786
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106535675.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:49
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Researchers 3-D print ultra-strong steel parts from powder, by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT