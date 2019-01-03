(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Martian Meteorite audio interviews

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2019

    Audio by David McNally 

    Army Research Laboratory

    Extended audio interviews with NASA and Army scientists and engineers discussing the analysis of Martian meteorites.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.14.2019 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56783
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106535597.mp3
    Length: 00:26:44
    Location: MD, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martian Meteorite audio interviews, by David McNally, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    X-ray
    science
    discovery
    research
    NASA
    Mars
    partnership
    Army
    collaboration
    Army Futures Command
    CCDC
    Martian
    meteorites

