Today's story: 45 delegates from the U.S., Rwanda, Cameroon, Ghana, Senegal and Zambia Air Forces came together to learn and share ideas with each other about flight safety programs.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2019 14:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56751
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106529475.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2018
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|14
This work, Air Force Radio News 12 March 2019 A, by SSgt Braden Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT