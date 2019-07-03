ScreenPlay ep. 3: Captain Marvel Trailer Reaction

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Thursday, March 6, 2019, has SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby discussing the latest trailer for "Captain Marvel," prior to its release on Friday, March 8 at ReelTime Theaters.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.