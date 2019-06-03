(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    ScreenPlay ep. 2: Solo - A Star Wars Story Review

    03.06.2019

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Stephen Dornbos 

    AFN Bavaria

    This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Wednesday, March 6, 2019, has SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby discussing a trailer for "Solo: A Star Wars Story," a movie that released nearly a year before.

    ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    radio
    AFN
    podcast
    television
    movies
    video games
    Star Wars
    Erick Ritterby
    science fiction
    Stephen Dornbos
    ScreenPlay
    AFN Super Station

