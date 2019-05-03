ScreenPlay ep. 1: Project Blue Book on AFN

This installment of ScreenPlay, airing Tuesday, March 5, 2019, has SSG Stephen Dornbos and MSG Erick Ritterby discussing the premier of The History Channel’s “Project Blue Book” on AFN Spectrum.



ScreenPlay is a 2 minute radio report regarding topics for anything on a screen, which includes movies, television, computers, and portable devices. The reporting format is an informal, engaged discussion between two or more broadcasters that still pushes awareness for venues and resources that Soldiers may take advantage of while overseas.