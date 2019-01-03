Iwakuni radio news story of “Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Package/Pkg)”.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2019 22:33
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56662
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106512172.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Hometown:
|DENVER, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Radio), by Cpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT