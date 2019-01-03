(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Radio)

    Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Radio)

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.01.2019

    Audio by Cpl. JonSebastian Andrade 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Iwakuni radio news story of “Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Package/Pkg)”.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.01.2019
    Date Posted: 03.06.2019 22:33
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56662
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106512172.mp3
    Length: 00:00:54
    Year 2019
    Genre News
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Hometown: DENVER, CO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines, Sailors commemorate Chosin Resevoir with PT (Radio), by Cpl JonSebastian Andrade, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    American Forces Network
    USMC
    Japanese
    MCAS Iwakuni
    HD
    Pacific
    United States Marine Corps
    Korean War
    Iwakuni
    Sailors
    Military
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    high definition
    MARFORPAC
    United States Navy
    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni
    O-Course
    Marine Corps Forces Pacific
    AFN Iwakuni
    Chesty Puller
    Yamaguchi
    Frozen Chosin
    Chosin Resevoir
    Squadron P-T

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT