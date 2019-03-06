This is your DoD News Daily Briefing for March 6, 2019.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2019 15:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56659
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106511290.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|News
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|24
This work, DoD News Daily - March 6, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT