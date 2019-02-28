CCDC In The Lab Podcast -Episode 2

Our host, Kyle Bond, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Public Affairs, walks us through our second podcast. This episode includes an interview where Megan Paice, CCDC social media lead, speaks with, Brig. Gen. Vincent Malone, deputy commanding general, about his role here and specifically our international support . Finally, my discussion with Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Stanley where we talk about his role as the commanding general's senior advisor and his leadership to our enlisted Soldiers wraps up this episode.