(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CCDC In The Lab Podcast -Episode 2

    CCDC In The Lab Podcast -Episode 2

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2019

    Audio by Kyle Bond 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Our host, Kyle Bond, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Public Affairs, walks us through our second podcast. This episode includes an interview where Megan Paice, CCDC social media lead, speaks with, Brig. Gen. Vincent Malone, deputy commanding general, about his role here and specifically our international support . Finally, my discussion with Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Stanley where we talk about his role as the commanding general's senior advisor and his leadership to our enlisted Soldiers wraps up this episode.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2019
    Date Posted: 03.05.2019 10:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56599
    Filename: 1903/DOD_106505863.mp3
    Length: 00:22:16
    Album CCDC In The Lab Podcast
    Track # 2
    Year 2019
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCDC In The Lab Podcast -Episode 2, by Kyle Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    science
    engineering
    AFC
    army futures command
    combat capabilities development command
    CCDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT