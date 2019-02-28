Our host, Kyle Bond, U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) Public Affairs, walks us through our second podcast. This episode includes an interview where Megan Paice, CCDC social media lead, speaks with, Brig. Gen. Vincent Malone, deputy commanding general, about his role here and specifically our international support . Finally, my discussion with Command Sgt. Maj. Jon Stanley where we talk about his role as the commanding general's senior advisor and his leadership to our enlisted Soldiers wraps up this episode.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2019
|Date Posted:
|03.05.2019 10:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56599
|Filename:
|1903/DOD_106505863.mp3
|Length:
|00:22:16
|Album
|CCDC In The Lab Podcast
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CCDC In The Lab Podcast -Episode 2, by Kyle Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
