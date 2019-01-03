Marine Minute

I'm Corporal Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.



Marines with Marine Tactical Electronic Warfare Squadron 2 participated in their final flight as the last remaining Prowler squadron in the Corps, February 26th, at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina. The Prowler has been a part of the Corps' aviation arsenal since the Vietnam era and will be replaced by new electronic-warfare and signals-intelligence capabilities across the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



Also in the Corps,

Marines with 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion conducted helo-cast training in Okinawa, Japan, February 27th. Recon Marines conduct this type of training in order to maintain the knowledge and skills needed to complete successful amphibious insertion missions.



This week in Marine Corps history in 1867,

The seventh Commandant of the Marine Corps, Brigadier General Jacob Zeilin, became the first Marine Corps general officer. Zeilin is also credited for approving the Eagle, Globe, and Anchor as the official emblem of the Corps.



That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.