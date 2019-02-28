(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXX

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXX

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2019

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    We're back! Welcome to the relaunch of the official 101st ARW podcast. Press play and listen to a special message from CMSgt Scott Osgood, 101st ARW Command Chief as well as a sit down interview with the NCOIC of the legal office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2019
    Date Posted: 02.28.2019 12:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56542
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106493101.mp3
    Length: 00:29:03
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: BANGOR, ME, US 
    Web Views: 82
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XXX, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    radio
    podcast
    maineiac radio show
    maine air national guard 101st air refueling wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT