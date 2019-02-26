Today's story: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein delivers a speech at the National Character and Leadership Symposium at the Air Force Academy.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2019 11:03
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56506
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106485802.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|16
This work, Air Force Radio News 26 February 2019 A, by SrA Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT