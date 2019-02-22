(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Audio by Cpl. Bryce Hodges 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

    Security is important in the Marine Corps, and Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit made it their top priority when they conducted an airfield occupation exercise Feb. 19, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. Training isn't just for muscle memory, training forces Marines to learn a set skill to enhance their abilities in their job field. The airfield occupation exercise teaches and certifies that Marines are capable of occupying and providing security for an austere airfield to set the conditions for follow-on operations.

    In the Pacific,
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 3 conducted Continental United States improvised explosive device training Feb. 21, at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows. This training prepares Marines for future operations overseas, and missions working with and assisting federal and local law enforcement agencies operations.

    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Corps go to Marines.mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2019
    Date Posted: 02.22.2019
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by Cpl Bryce Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    24th MEU
    MCBH
    DMAMAMM
    DMAPROD

