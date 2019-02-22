(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Raven Conversations: Part 1 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with Maximilian Dixon

    Raven Conversations: Part 1 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with Maximilian Dixon

    WA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2019

    Audio by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess and Sara Morris

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    The beauty that surrounds us in the Pacific Northwest is nothing short of awe-inspiring. But the stunning scenery and bountiful outdoor activities come with a powerful and shocking price. For millions of years Mother Nature has forged our landscape with mighty earthquakes and volcanoes.

    For the next two episodes we will talk with experts who will lay out exactly what we face as far as natural disasters here in Washington. What they are, what you can expect when they happen but most importantly how you can prepare for them.

    In this episode we chat with Maximilian Dixon. He is the Hazards and Outreach Program Supervisor at the Emergency Management Division and he has vast amounts of knowledge about the Cascadia Subduction Zone that could strike within our lifetime.

    Get Two-Weeks Ready!
    mil.wa.gove/preparedness

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2019
    Date Posted: 02.22.2019 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 56454
    Filename: 1902/DOD_106476321.mp3
    Length: 00:46:46
    Year 2019
    Genre Blues
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Raven Conversations: Part 1 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with Maximilian Dixon, by SFC Jason Kriess and Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    podcast
    emergency management
    earthquake
    national guard
    washington national guard
    emd

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT