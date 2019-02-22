Raven Conversations: Part 1 Two-Weeks Ready and disaster preparedness with Maximilian Dixon

The beauty that surrounds us in the Pacific Northwest is nothing short of awe-inspiring. But the stunning scenery and bountiful outdoor activities come with a powerful and shocking price. For millions of years Mother Nature has forged our landscape with mighty earthquakes and volcanoes.



For the next two episodes we will talk with experts who will lay out exactly what we face as far as natural disasters here in Washington. What they are, what you can expect when they happen but most importantly how you can prepare for them.



In this episode we chat with Maximilian Dixon. He is the Hazards and Outreach Program Supervisor at the Emergency Management Division and he has vast amounts of knowledge about the Cascadia Subduction Zone that could strike within our lifetime.



Get Two-Weeks Ready!

mil.wa.gove/preparedness