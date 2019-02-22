Lance Cpl. Bryce Taft, a combat engineer fire team leader with Medium Girder Bridge Platoon, Bridge Company, 9th Engineer Support Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, answers questions about his life in the Marine Corps during a hometown news interview (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Isabella Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2019
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2019 06:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|56445
|Filename:
|1902/DOD_106474083.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Year
|2019
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|CAMP KINSER, OKINAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lance Cpl. Bryce Taft interview for Casa Grande Dispatch Newspaper, by LCpl Isabella Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT