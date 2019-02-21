(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 21 February 2019 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.21.2019

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Miguel Rosario 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    Today's stories: A "100 percent review" of the condition and safety of all military housing will be conducted by March 1st at every Air Force base worldwide. Also, the Air Force awarded two Evolved Expendable Launch Vehicle, or EELV launch service contracts worth a combined total of $739 million.

    Date Taken: 02.21.2019
    Date Posted: 02.21.2019 15:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:00:59
