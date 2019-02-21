Date Taken: 02.21.2019 Date Posted: 02.21.2019 14:43 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 56432 Filename: 1902/DOD_106471574.mp3 Length: 00:01:50 Track # 1 Year 2019 Genre News Location: US

Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 High-Res. Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 16

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, DoD News Daily - February 21, 2019, by Mark Weeks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.