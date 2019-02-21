(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Contracting Experience - Episode 10: Air Force Contracting Roundtable

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2019

    Courtesy Audio

    Air Force Materiel Command

    This episode broke a record for the number of guests on The Contracting Experience podcast at one time! We sit-down with Air Force Contracting’s top leaders to discuss their outlook on Maj. Gen. Holt’s Contracting Flight Plan and provide additional insight into how the four "Lines Of Effort" will be executed. We also have a little fun talking craziest acquisitions and what our Air Force leaders wish they would have known when they started out in contracting.

    The Air Force leaders featured in this episode are as follows:

    Maj. Gen. Cameron Holt – Deputy Assistant Secretary for Contracting, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics
    Scott Kiser – Associate Deputy Assistant Secretary of Contracting for headquarters U.S. Air Force
    Tom Robinson – Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Director of Contracts
    Heidi Bullock – Air Force Materiel Command Director of Contracts
    Renee Richardson – Representing Brig Gen Ali Trevino as Air Force Installation Contracting Agency Commander
    David Block – Space and Missile Systems Center Director of Contracting (Acting)
    Col. Tom Ficklin – Rapid Capabilities Office Director of Contracting (Acting)
    Chief Master Sgt. Larry Conger – Chief, Enlisted Policy for SAF/AQC

    Keep an eye out for the Air Force Contracting Flight Plan when it is released to the workforce!

    If you would like to share feedback on the podcast, please submit via thecontractingexperience@gmail.com.

