Air Force Radio News 19 February 2019 B

Today's stories: More than 300 Airmen from the 52nd Fighter Wing and nearly 20 F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron are conducting a Flying Training Deployment with the Portuguese air force February 4-22, 2019. Also, the 388th Fighter Wing’s 4th Fighter Squadron wrapped up flying operations with the F-35A Lightning II in an exponentially more challenging exercise Red Flag, 19-1 Feb. 15.